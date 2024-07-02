| Govt To Spend Rs 60000 Crore For Agriculture Sector In Next Three Months Minister

Govt to spend Rs 60,000 crore for agriculture sector in next three months: Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:49 PM

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday announced that the State government would spend around Rs 60,000 crore for implementing farmer-centric schemes including Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver and crop insurance among others over the next three months.

Speaking at a review meeting with the officials after inaugurating integrated testing laboratories at Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD) here, the Minister called for coordinated efforts from agriculture and allied departments to support paddy farmers amidst natural calamities. He emphasised the need for proactive planning to support farmers effectively.

“In the next ten years, our goal is to make Telangana a leader in agriculture. This government is committed to financially supporting farmers and ensuring their well-being,” he added.

Nageswara Rao said while the supply of seeds was generally good across the State, any issues faced by farmers in specific districts should not be generalised. He called on District Agricultural Officers (DAOs) and District Horticulture and Silk Officers (DHSOs) to plan ahead and address such issues promptly.

“The crop loan waiver scheme will benefit farmers by Rs 31,000 crore and will be implemented as per established methods. Additionally, we are determined to roll out Rythu Bima this year,” he added.

The Minister also stressed the importance of advising farmers on crop choices based on weather conditions, soil quality, groundwater levels, and market demands, besides introducing advanced farming techniques. He directed officials to ensure that all types of inputs provided to farmers are of good quality and available at specified prices. “Crop registration is the basis for farmer insurance, crop insurance, and later marketing,” he said.