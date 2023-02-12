Integrated Markets soon in every constituency, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao informed the Assembly on Sunday that in order to make available quality vegetables, meat and fish at one place, a state-of-the-art hygienic integrated market would be set up in every assembly constituency in the State.

Responding to a question raised by BRS member A Jeevan Reddy, the Chief Minister said there was shortage of veg and meat markets in the State and hence the government had decided to set up modern integrated markets in every constituency. These markets would have all the modern facilities, including a children’s area, where children could spend time playing while their parents were busy shopping, he said.

Hyderabad, which has a population of over 1.2 crore, has just six to seven vegetable markets, which were not sufficient to meet the demand of the city, he said, adding that a similar situation prevailed in other towns and taluks of the State. The government was planning at least one market for every two lakh population, he said.

Citing the example of Monda Market in Secunderabad, the Chief Minister said he was surprised to note that during the Nizam’s era, such a huge integrated market was established for the convenience of the people. “You can find everything, right from vegetables to mutton, chicken, fish and eggs in this market. It was set up scientifically and keeping in mind the needs of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had sent collectors of all districts to Monda Market and asked them to establish such integrated markets in their districts. Currently, integrated markets were set up in a few towns in the State, including Khammam, Nizamabad, Narayanpet and Warangal and would soon be set up in other towns too.

Stressing on keeping the market premises clean, the Chief Minister said vegetables were being sold in unhygenic conditions in the State, due to which bacteria and other harmful microorganisms were thriving. Neatness and hygiene would be given top priority in the integrated markets.

Spurious Seeds:

The Chief Minister also warned of stringent action against those involved in the sale of spurious seeds. The government has been booking people involved in the sale of spurious seeds under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, he said, adding that several people who were found selling spurious seeds were booked under the Act and sent to prison. “Though there is no provision of booking people involved in sale of spurious seeds under the PD Act, we fought with the Centre and got special permission to do so,” he said.