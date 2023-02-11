KCR cricket tournament in Hanamkonda from February 16

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, he said the tournament was being held for the last three years on the Chief Minister's birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Warangal: Marking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17, a cricket tournament will be held at University Arts and Science College grounds at Subedari in Hanamkonda from February 16, Telangana Jagruthi State Vice President and former corporator Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar said.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, he said the tournament was being held for the last three years on the Chief Minister’s birthday. “West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar in association with Kakatiya Cricket Academy Chairman will organise the tournament. Teams from Warangal West constituency can participate in the tournament and win the prizes.

Also Read Hyderabad: Teenage girl raped by brother at Pahadishareef

Two or three teams can participate from each division under the GWMC limits from the constituency. The winner will be given Rs 75,000 and the runner-up team is given Rs 40,000,” he said, adding that the teams have to pay Rs 3,000 as registration fee.

Interested teams can contact 7893944118, 9573287096 and 9963603676.