Inter-district vehicle lifting gang busted in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Karimangar police busted an inter-district vehicles theft gang and detained six of its members, and seized 42 bikes, five passenger auto-rikshaws, an auto trolley and two cars from them.

Producing the accused before media persons here on Sunday, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy explained modus operandi of the gang.

In order to lead a lavish life, an auto-rikshaw driver Kummari Raju of Manchippa, Mopal mandal of Nizamabad district, along with two others Kathulla Prasanth, Alur of Armoor mandal and Kondapali Chinnaiah of Armoor of Nizamabad district formed a gang which started burglaries in the month of July and stole 50 vehicles in Karimnagar, Jagitial, Vemulawada, Korutla, Nirmal, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad during the last six months.

They used to steal modern bikes and sell them to youths by projecting them as vehicles purchased in police unclaimed vehicles auction. They had also generated fake documents of some vehicles by changing vehicle and engine numbers.

The gang members, who used to board RTC buses in Armoor of Nizamabad, got down in Karimangar and other places in the mid night and return back with the stolen vehicles.

On November 7, they committed a crime at Thigalaguttapalli in Karimnagar. In order to detain the thieves, they formed special teams and began investigation based on CC TV footage.

Besides Raju, Prasanth and Chinnaiah, Pandena Jaipal, Nadikuda of Nadipet, Madabai Kishan Nadikuda and Puppala Ramulu of Nizamabad town were also arrested.

