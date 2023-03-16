Inter first year student attempts suicide, dies at hospital in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:42 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational image.

Hanamkonda: An Intermediate first year student, who attempted suicide by hanging at the college hostel at Nakkalagutta here on Wednesday night, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased was Muraishetty Nagajyothi of Edunuthula village of Kodakandla mandal in Jangaon district. On Wednesday, she appeared for the exam, and returned to the hostel.

Meanwhile, she was found hanging in the hostel room by her friends around 9 pm and was rushed to the hospital.

While she was first shifted to a private hospital, later she was sent to MGM Hospital where she died.