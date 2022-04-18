Inter-state burglar arrested, 14 tolas of gold ornaments recovered in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:29 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan briefs details of the arrest to pressmen in Bellampalli on Monday.

Mancherial: An inter-state burglar from Khammam district was arrested and 14 tolas of gold ornaments were recovered from his possession in Bellampalli on Monday. The value of the gold ornaments was assessed to be Rs 7.5 lakh. In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan said that the accused person was Kommanaboyina Seetharamulu, a daily earner of Kallur mandal centre in Khammam district. Seetharamulu was detained while moving suspiciously in Bellampalli during a patrolling on Sunday afternoon.

During the course of interrogations, Seetharamulu confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time. He admitted that he shifted his base to Bellampalli thinking none would identify him after indulging in over 20 burglaries in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. He revealed that he was arrested on the charges of stealing 10,000 from his employer in Kallur in 2009 and was released on a bail. He disclosed that he was taking shelter in bus stands and railway stations before committing an offence in Bellampalli, Mancherial and other towns of the district. He said that he disposed of some booty and used the funds for luxuries.

The IPS officer commended Bellampalli Rural Inspector K Babu Rao, Bellampalli I Town Inspector M Raju, Thandur Inspector K Jagadish, Sub-Inspectors B Sammaiah, staffers Sampath, Srinivas, Mallesh, Rafi, Vinod for showing spontaneity in apprehending the burglar. He handed over cash rewards to the policemen. Bellampalli ACP Edla Mahesh, Inspectors Babu Rao and Raju were present.