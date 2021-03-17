Inter-State flesh trade racket busted in Rachakonda; eight held

According to the police, Rao, a native of Nagarkurnool, took the lodge on rent for Rs 75,000 a month in February last year and was organising prostitution.

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Anti-Human Trafficking Unit along with the LB Nagar police raided a lodge and busted an interstate flesh trade racket here, on Wednesday. Police arrested eight persons including four organisers and customers.

The arrested persons were D Venkateshwar Rao (52) from Hasthinapur, who was the organiser and owner of the lodge; S Khatoon alias Deepika (30) an organizer from Charminar, M Avinash (30), a junior assistant in a government department and an organiser, G Sujatha alias Anitha (27), a realtor and organiser from Meerpet, K Pancharam (38), C Manish (25), A Madhu (30) and Vikas Kumar (22), all four customers. Ravi, one of the organisers, was absconding.

According to the police, Rao, a native of Nagarkurnool, took the lodge on rent for Rs 75,000 a month in February last year and was organising prostitution.

“The other suspects were earlier arrested in a human trafficking for sex case by the Meerpet police. About a fortnight ago, they came out on bail and contacted Rao for rooms and he agreed,” police said, adding that they procured women from neighbouring States offering money and indulged in the illegal activity. They collected Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 from each customer per day and paid Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 to victims daily.

“The traffickers sent pictures of the women to customers on WhatsApp and once the deal was fixed, they were called to the lodge,” officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .