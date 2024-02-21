Hyderabad: Police bust flesh trade racket, rescue women and arrest organizers

The police nabbed Zakia Athuman (25), the organiser and three clients apart from rescuing two women belonging to different states from flesh trade.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Gudimalkapur police busted a flesh trade racket by raiding a flat in a residential colony in Gudimalkapur on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect were secretly organising the flesh trade in a rented house by procuring women under the guise of providing jobs.

Following a tip-off, the police raided the premises and arrested them. The rescued women were sent to a rescue home for rehabilitation.