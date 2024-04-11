7 held with drugs in separate incidents

Two others — P Koswaha and Aslam — both from Bihar, are absconding. Police said Lal Babu confessed that he decided to procure drugs from Bihar to sell them to consumers in Hyderabad at a higher rate and earn easy money within a short time.

Published Date - 11 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with local police caught four drug peddlers and three drug consumers in separate incidents at LB Nagar, Maheshwaram and Choutuppal, and seized 1.5 kg opium, 26 gm of heroin, 11 kg marijuana and 5 kg poppy straw.

In the first case, two persons, identified as Lal Babu Kumar (28), a DJ operator and drug peddler from Saidabad, and Mohd. Mustaq (26), a DJ lighting operator and a drug peddler from Santoshnagar, were caught in possession of 24 gm of heroin at Shivaji Chowk in Balapur.

For this, he took the assistance of his coworker, Mohd. Mustaq by offering a good share of the profits.

Lal Babu went to his hometown and procured the drug from Pappu Kuswaha and Aslam, local drug peddlers, for Rs 5,000 per gram and planned to sell it here for Rs 10,000 per gram. In the second incident, the SOT, along with Meerpet police nabbed A Santosh Das (38), a carpenter from Prashanth Hills in Meerpet and seized 1.5 kg of opium.

Two drug suppliers, Shiva from Rajasthan and Lokesh from Madhya Pradesh, are absconding. Shiva and Santosh Das procured opium from Lokesh. Recently, they brought 1.5 kg of opium from and were waiting for an opportunity to sell it, when they were nabbed.

In the third case, the SOT along with the Chotuppal police caught three persons — Jai Kishan, an interstate drug peddler, and Hanuma Ram and Rajuram Vishnoi, both local peddlers while transporting 5 kg poppy straw and 11 kg marijuana at Choutuppal and seized the drug.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a motorcycle, on the Vijayawada highway and nabbed the suspects. To share drug-related information with the police, dial – 8712661111.