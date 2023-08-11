Intermediate girl collapsed, died in Karimnagar

This incident took place in TS Model School and Junior College, Gangadhara, on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:10 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, an intermediate girl collapsed all of sudden and died.

This incident took place in TS Model School and Junior College, Gangadhara, on Friday. Intermediate second year student, Pradeepti collapsed while dancing in a fresher’s day event organised in the school to welcome new students.

School staff immediately shifted the girl to a local hospital after doing CPR. As her health deteriorated, she was tried to shift to Karimnagar hospital. However, she breathed her last on her way.

A native of Venkatayapalli, Pradeepti was reportedly suffering from health problems. Parents of the girl were shocked after knowing about the death of their ward. Students and staff of the school were also shocked with the sudden death of Pradeepti, who spent along with them till a few minutes before.