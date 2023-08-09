Rains: Road damage assessment done in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Road damaged near anantharam of Jagtial mandal.

Karimnagar: The recent heavy rains have left Panchayat Raj roads damaged across 173.70 kilometres from the total 869 km road network in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Though damage was reported in all the four districts of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla, the maximum damage was in Karimnagar. According to an assessment done by the regional Panchayat Raj officials, 163 km of roads were destroyed out of the total of 406 km in Karimnagar.

In Rajanna-Sircilla district, 7.43 km was damaged out of 121.43 km, followed by Jagtial (1.90 km out of 298.36 km) and Peddapalli (0.41 km out of 42.46 km). Officials have estimated a requirement of Rs.188.88 crore to take up road repair works in 173.70 km. After getting approval from the State government, repair works would be taken up by inviting tenders, officials said.

On the other hand, Roads & Buildings department roads were damaged in seven to eight places in Karimnagar. The damage was high in Choppadandi and Huzurabad areas. While the top layer of the roads was washed away by the floods in some areas, culverts were destroyed in some places.

Though the district administrations have taken up immediate repair works to restore road connectivity after the floods receded, permanent repair is to be taken up.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Executive Engineer (R&B) Sambashiva Rao said the damage of R&B roads was high in Choppadandi and Huzurabad areas. Estimations for Rs.1.20 crore were prepared to take up temporary repair works, he said.