Intermediate student ends life in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 10:06 AM

Mancherial: An eighteen year old was found dead by hanging in a room at Islampura here on Thursday. The incident came to light on Friday. Reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector Mahender said that Tekam Srivardhan studying Intermediate was found unconscious after hanging self by hanging at his room in the afternoon. His roommates alerted the owner of the room who in turn informed the police about the incident. The reason for his drastic was being probed, police stated.

Hailing from Gunduguda village in Asifabad mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Srivardhan was staying in rented room in Islampur. He was a student of private junior college.