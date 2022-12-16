Internal bickering in Karimnagar BJP comes to fore in Nadda’s meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Karimnagar: Internal bickerings in the district BJP unit came to fore with one of the party leaders registering his protest in the party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s praja sangram yatra concluding meeting held in Karimnagar on Thursday.

BJP national president JP Nadda, general secretary Tharun Chug, the union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders participated in the meeting. While all the leaders were getting down from the dais after the conclusion of Nadda’s speech, BJP senior leader Bethi Mahender Reddy displayed a placard which carried a message that “Plz Don’t Ignore the Loyal Followers of the party Core Ideology and Avail their Services”.

Mahender Reddy, who earlier was a close associate of Sanjay Kumar, has been staying away from BJP president for the past sometime due to various reasons. An advocate by profession, Mahender Reddy used to play an active role in party activities and also worked as BJP Karimnagar town president.

According to party sources, the differences cropped up between Sanjay Kumar and Mahender from Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar elections held in January 2020.

Though Mahender Reddy contested for corporator post from 40th division, BJP cadre worked for his defeat by supporting the independent candidate Kotagiri Bhuma Goud. Disappointed over party workers’ move, Mahender Reddy has been staying away from Sanjay Kumar as well as party activities.