Winter sees rise in flu, asthma cases in Hyderabad

Cases pertaining to upper respiratory tract infections, and allergies also going up, say health experts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 AM, Fri - 9 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The prevailing chilly weather conditions across Hyderabad and the outskirts have started to trigger a large number of winter-related health complications among the general public. While Covid infections have dropped significantly for the past few months, other winter-related ailments including upper respiratory tract infections, seasonal flu, asthma, and allergy infections are gradually going up.

Seasonal diseases experts have advised people to prepare for the dry and cold winter that will continue till February in Hyderabad. The ailments to watch out for during the next few months include Covid, seasonal flu, upper respiratory tract infections, allergies, and asthma.

Seasonal flu and cold

Till last year, Covid positive cases were the dominant viral infection during the winter. However, this winter, cases of seasonal flu and upper respiratory tract infections impacting the nose, and swelling of upper airways with associated cough with no fever or pneumonia, among children and adults are on the rise.

High-risk groups including pregnant women, children, and the elderly with co-morbid conditions can get their annual influenza vaccine shot after consulting a qualified doctor. It would be better for such individuals to wear a mask, in case they are venturing out, says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

Asthma

The cold and dry air during the winter trigger asthma attacks. Among asthma patients, the lining of the airways swells, leading to the narrowing of the airways. Sticky mucus or phlegm build-up also blocks airways, making it difficult to breathe and forced for asthma patients. The cold air causes airways to tighten further, making it even more difficult to breathe. Due to its chronic nature, asthma requires long-term treatment and inhalers play a predominant part in leading a healthy life with asthma.

“Children and adults with asthma problems should adopt inhalation therapy, which is a long-term medication. There are misconceptions that such medications are addictive. Many patients underutilise their medications or use their inhalers incorrectly. The therapy for asthma should not be stopped without consultation,” advises Superintendent, Chest Hospital, Dr Mahabub Khan.

Allergy

Winter also triggers allergies and usually, there is a rise in such cases by at least 40 per cent among individuals. A majority of these are due to allergic reactions from house dust mites and moulds. Winter causes a flare-up of eczema, the skin ailment that causes a dry, itchy and red rash on the body. Houses with windows closed during winter not only result in poor ventilation but also encourage the growth of mould or fungi. Getting exposed to chilly air after waking up also triggers allergic reactions.