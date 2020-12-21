Internal roads in Hyderabad an ordeal for users

After the heavy rains in October, road conditions in many colonies have gone from bad to worse in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Driving on most main roads in Hyderabad could be a comfortable experience, but internal roads, especially those in colonies are an entirely different story. From uneven road surfaces, damaged tar coats, pothole-ridden stretches, and at a few places all these together – life is turning out to be quite difficult for many motorists in the city.

After the heavy rains in October, road conditions in many areas have gone from bad to worse. Add to it the lethargy of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in repairing the damaged stretches, especially the internal and colony roads, and the motorists fuming.

“It is good that many main roads have been repaired and recarpeted but that does not mean GHMC can ignore colony roads and other roads,” says Rajavardhan Reddy, a private employee pointing to the poor road conditions near the Kacheguda depot.

Apart from rains, lack of coordination and planning in execution of road works is another cause of worry for residents. GHMC officials issued orders to dig up a few stretches for recarpeting with new bitumen layers in many areas. However, the work got delayed due to different reasons, including the recent municipal corporation elections.

The stretch from Dubai Gate in Old Bowenpally was dug up for recarpeting and even the foundation was laid, but the work was suspended for reasons better known to the officials. Forget about driving, it is tough to walk here, says Narayana Rao, a resident of Tadbund.

Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), the municipal corporation had entrusted the road repairs, maintenance and re-carpeting of 709 km in seven packages to private agencies. Of the 709 km, 331 km of road stretches had to be re-carpeted by June this year.

A majority of these works were completed, but due to the heavy rains many stretches were severely damaged. As part of the agreement, the agencies have taken up repair and re-carpeting works.

Apart from those being maintained under the CRMP, the municipal corporation had recently commenced repairs of colony roads and other internal roads at a cost of over Rs 52 crore. The municipal corporation had identified 315 stretches covering over 99.51 km of bitumen road network across the six zones. Apart from the BT roads, the municipal corporation also identified 272 km of damaged cement concrete (CC) roads and had estimated the repairs cost to be Rs.204 crore. All the Zonal Commissioners were directed to complete all the repair works by December 31 or before.

Given the pace of works, the chances of completing the repair works by December 31 are bleak. GHMC Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Mohd. Ziauddin said tenders for executing repairs works and recarpeting works on the site got delayed due to GHMC elections. However, 20 per cent of the works are completed and another 30 per cent of works are under progress. The remaining 50 per cent of works are in the tendering stage, he said.

GHMC for converting gravel roads into CC roads

Considering the long pending demand of residents in the fringe areas, the municipal corporation is now laying cement concrete roads in different localities. Generally, most colonies, especially slums in fringe areas have gravel roads and residents have been appealing for CC roads in such areas.

The State Government has issued orders to convert 400 km of the 932 km gravel roads networks into CC roads. These works will be taken up with a cost of nearly Rs.200 crore and plans are being laid to complete these works by March end.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .