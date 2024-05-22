International Day for Biological Diversity celebrated at KBR Park

This year’s theme stresses action of all stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Biodiversity Board (TBDB) celebrated International Day for Biological Diversity (IBD) based on Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)’s theme “Be Part of the Plan” at KBR Park here on Wednesday.

The main objective of CBD is to develop national strategies for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity. This year’s theme stresses action of all stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.

Based on the theme, TBDB had conducted awareness programs and online competitions like painting, elocution, dance, essay writing, quiz competitions, and cartoon designing for students and the public from March 3, to May18 to create an impact among them and make them understand about the importance of Biodiversity and conservation of nature.

EFS&T department Principal Secretary Vani Prasad, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien, Telangana Biodiversity Board Secretary Kalicharan S. Khartade and others participated in the celebrations.

Nearly 250 students attended the celebrations and winners were presented with the prizes and certificates for the competitions conducted as part of this year’s theme.