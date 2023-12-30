| Watch Cm Revanth Reddys Convoy Gives Way To Ambulance

Watch: CM Revanth Reddy’s convoy gives way to ambulance

His convoy gave way to ambulance while he was travelling from his home to the Secretariat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Proving that humanity prevails over status and power, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy‘s convoy made way for an ambulance near KBR Park.

The video was captured by some onlookers and they posted it on social media.

Watch the video here: