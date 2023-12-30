Watch: CM Revanth Reddy’s convoy gives way to ambulance

His convoy gave way to ambulance while he was travelling from his home to the Secretariat.
Hyderabad: Proving that humanity prevails over status and power, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy‘s convoy made way for an ambulance near KBR Park.
His convoy gave way to ambulance while he was travelling from his residence to the Secretariat.
The video was captured by some onlookers and they posted it on social media.
Watch the video here:
ఆపదలో ఉన్నవారికి ఆపన్నహస్తం ఇవ్వడంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @Revanth_Anumula ఎప్పుడూ ముందుంటారు. మరోసారి తన హోదా, అధికారంకన్నా మానవత్వమే మిన్న అని నిరూపించారు సీఎం. ఈరోజు ముఖ్యమంత్రి తన నివాసం నుంచి సచివాలయానికి వెళ్లే క్రమంలో కేబీఆర్ పార్క్ వద్దకు చేరుకున్నారు. అదే సమయంలో ఓ అంబులెన్స్… pic.twitter.com/9X2MfkhZnv
— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 30, 2023