Saturday, Dec 30, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Watch Cm Revanth Reddys Convoy Gives Way To Ambulance

Watch: CM Revanth Reddy’s convoy gives way to ambulance

His convoy gave way to ambulance while he was travelling from his home to the Secretariat.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:58 PM, Sat - 30 December 23
Watch: CM Revanth Reddy’s convoy gives way to ambulance
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Proving that humanity prevails over status and power, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy‘s convoy made way for an ambulance near KBR Park.

His convoy gave way to ambulance while he was travelling from his residence to the Secretariat.

The video was captured by some onlookers and they posted  it on social media.

Watch the video here:

Related News

Latest News