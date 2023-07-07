International drug racket busted, narcotics worth Rs 1 crore seized in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:04 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Banjara Hills police nabbed three international drug peddlers and a local drug peddler in possession of narcotic substances, on Friday.

Officials seized 100 gm Cocaine and 300 gm MDMA drug, altogether worth Rs 1 crore.

The arrested persons three Nigerian nationals – Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi alias Kweku Essuman Kwame (37) from Bengaluru, Okeke Chigozie Blessing (32), drug peddler from Tamil Nadu, Ikem Austin Obaka alias Kingsley (41) from Bengaluru, apart from Sanjay Sunil Kumar (27) from Kerala and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy (23) from Manikonda. The absconding person is Mazee from Bengaluru and a native of Nigeria.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner and TS-NAB Director CV Anand said Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi started drug peddling business in Mumbai and subsequently moved his base to Bengaluru.

“In Bengaluru, he created a fake profile and also created fake Nigerian passport with a fake Visa using which he took a rented house and internet connection and started drug peddling business along with his friend Mazee,” Anand said. The suspect moved close to colleges and universities where he could attract students and youngsters and run his business easily.

“He came into contact with the other suspects and offered to assist them in drug peddling business on commission basis. They connived and started business in Bengaluru and surroundings,” the Commissioner said.

Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi used to receive online payments from customers and after dropping the drug at an isolated place would share the location of drug along with its photograph, to them.

“Apart from Bengaluru, the gang also started spreading its wings by building customer network at Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities. The investigation is on to identify the drug consumers who were purchasing the drug from them,” Anand added.

