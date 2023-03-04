Youth should join political system and cleanse it, says Venkaiah Naidu

Addressing the 11th convocation of Chaitanya Deemed to be University, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls on youth to join Politics and cleanse it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at 11 th convocation of CDU in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Stating that there was a need to cleanse politics, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stressed on the need for active role of the youth in Indian politics. “Youth should come forward to join the political system and cleanse it,” he said.

Addressing the 11th convocation of the Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU) here on Saturday, he said youth should serve the nation and their parents though they go abroad in search of employment. Stating that the youth of this generation are not actively taking part in the sports and games, he said, “You (youth) should do physical activity every day. I play badminton for at least one hour every day to keep myself fit at the age of 75 years,” he said.

Also Read Promote Indian culture among Arabs, Venkaiah Naidu calls NRIs

Venkaiah Naidu also lamented over the growing number of suicides among the youths, he appealed to the youngsters to do yoga and meditation keep themselves mentally fit.

NIT Warangal Director Prof NV Ramana Rao, former Minister E Peddi Reddy also spoke.

920 students have been given their degrees at the convocation, while six degree rankers and nine postgraduate rankers were awarded with gold medals.

CDU chancellor Dr CH.V Purushotham Reddy, VC Prof G Damodar, and other staff were present.