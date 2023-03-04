‘Jajiri’ game fading away slowly

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Children celebrate Jajiri at Kasimapally of Bhupalpally district. Photo: Banda Mohan.

Warangal: As the sun sets, a group of children holding ‘Kolalu’, (sticks mainly made of bamboo) set out to visit houses in their locality in the villages.

Striking the sticks rhythmically, they sing songs and dance. They collect donations in cash or grain. This is known as ‘Jajiri’ or ‘Kamudi play’, which is celebrated for nine days as a prelude to the Holi festival in the villages of Telangana.

However, this traditional method of celebrating the festival is fading away slowly due to socio, economic and cultural changes of late.

“It was a practice in the villages in the past. It is a combination of traditional songs and dances. It is mainly celebrated by backward and Dalit communities,” said Dr.Gaddam Venkanna, Assistant Professor, School of Folk and Tribal Lore, Telugu University.

He also added that the women and men folk of these communities also celebrate this festival. While men use ‘dappu’ (drum), women use ‘kolalu’ or claps.

“Jajiri is seen as a reflection of Telangana culture like ‘Bathukamma’. It helps people to come together and it is the symbol of unity,” he said.

However, only a few children are seen practising this tradition in remote parts of the erstwhile Warangal district. “We can attribute this change to socio, economic and cultural conditions in rural Telangana. Now, majority of the people from different communities are doing well and they are not allowing their children visit others’ houses and seek donations,” Dr Devender Bhukya, a native of Warangal district, who is now working as the Assistant Professor at the Pondicherry University.