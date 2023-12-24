Investigation for structural issues in KLIS barrages underway

Barrages to be emptied fully

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Experts looking into the sagging of peers of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have decided to examine the other two barrages – Annaram and Sundilla- for structural safety of the peers. But to study the structural safety, these two barrages have to be emptied totally.

Project officials, sources said, have written to the Government for permission to drain these two barrages also to take up the study and are awaiting the clearance. The Government is yet to give a go ahead signal for release of water from these barrages. Draining these two barrages have an impact on irrigation schedule for Rabi crops and a decision to drain would have to be taken in consultation with all the other departments too.

Sources pointed out that the L&T has already taken up investigation on the Medigadda barrage to determine the factors that could have triggered sagging of the barrage pears. The implementation agency had entrusted this investigation to a third party while the work on the construction of the coffer dam was resumed after a brief gap.

A senior officer pointed out that prior to the implementation of rehabilitation works, draining of the barrages should be taken up to identify the trouble spots. Currently, the other two barrages – Sundilla and Annaram have two tmc of water as part of their dead storage.

Currently, Medigadda is receiving an inflow of 6000 cusecs, which could have added half a tmc a day of water in normal course. Water was let out as directed by the dam safety authority earlier and now the inflows are also being let out to facilitate construction of the cofferdam which was taken up almost a month ago. It may take couple of weeks for completion.

Once the cofferdam construction is completed, it would be possible to think of supporting Rabi crops with required wettings. Impounding of water in Medigadda can be resumed while implementing the rehabilitation works simultaneously. The Annaram barrage built by Afcons also had certain technical issues and they are being addressed. The barrage, being in the middle of Medigadda and Sundilla barrages, is strategically located for reverse pumping of Godavari water.

Sundillala barrage was constructed by the Navayuga Engineering company. Technical issues were identified in this barrage too, said the officials. The implementing agencies of the both Annaram and Sundilla have taken up investigation of projects separately to address structural issues. They also wanted the barrages to be drained. Pressure grouting works were in progress where ever required.

All the three barrages together have a water holding capacity of some 35 tmc which would be drawn by reverse pumping before being routed through a maze of reservoirs to give water to some 37 lakh acres including a new ayacut of 18.25 lakh acres.