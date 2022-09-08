Thursday, Sep 8, 2022
iPhone 14 launch sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 03:51 PM, Thu - 8 September 22
Similar to last year, the company has unveiled four models with a minor change. The regular line-up now gets two variants - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, instead of a mini version. The Pro series features iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Hyderabad: The jokes about iPhone, particularly the kidney ones, are unending. As soon as Apple unveiled the new-generation iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models on Thursday, all of those jokes once again resurfaced online and have been trending.

Similar to last year, the company has unveiled four models with a minor change. The regular line-up now gets two variants – iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, instead of a mini version. The Pro series features iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

After the launch, however, social media users took no time to flood the internet with hilarious jokes and memes about the monotonous design of the iPhones, under the hashtags #AppleEvent and #iPhone14.

Check out a few memes here:

With the launch of the new iPhones, Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 11 series. People who want a bigger screen and battery at a lower price will be able to get these with the new iPhone 14 Plus variant.

