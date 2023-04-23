live now

IPL 2023: KKR vs CSK Live updates

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 33 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings from Eden Garden in Kolkata.

KKR vs CSK Live: KKR playing XI N Jagadeesan (w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy KKR vs CSK Live: KKR opt to bowl! KKR skipper Nitish Rana has won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK at Eden Gardens