IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs

Kyle Mayers's brilliant 38-ball-73 and Mark Wood's superb 5 for 14 were main highlights in Lucknow Super Giants' comfortable 50-run victory

By PTI Published Date - 11:42 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Photo: IANS

Lucknow: Kyle Mayers’s brilliant 38-ball-73 and Mark Wood’s superb 5 for 14 were main highlights in Lucknow Super Giants’ comfortable 50-run victory over Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter, here on Saturday.

Batting first, LSG scored 193 for 6 with Nicholas Pooran’s 36 off 21 balls and Ayush Badoni’s 18 off 7 balls also helping the team’s cause.

In reply, DC skipper David Warner’s 56 off 48 balls went in-vain as Delhi Capitals managed only 143/9.

Brief Scores: LSG 193/6 (Kyle Mayers 73 off 38 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 2/30) beat Delhi Capitals 143/9 (David Warner 56, Mark Wood 5/14) by 50 runs.