IPL 2023: PBKS vs DC Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, straight from the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

PBKS vs DC Live: 50 for Rossouw Rilee Rossouw brings up his 50 in 25 balls. DC 157/2 in 16.2 overs PBKS vs DC Live: Shaw falls Prithvi Shaw departs after making 54 runs in 38 balls. DC 148/2 in 15 overs. PBKS vs DC Live: Shaw brings up his 50 Prithvi Shaw brings up his half-century in 36 balls. DC 133/1 in 13.4 overs. PBKS vs DC Live: Warner departs Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan takes a great catch to send David Warner away. Warner departs for 46 of 31 balls. DC 94/1 in 10.2 overs. PBKS vs DC Live: Good powerplay for DC After a slow start, Delhi Capitals batters are pushing the run-rate above 10 in order to set a big total for PBKS. DC 61/0 in 6 overs. PBKS vs DC Live: Slow start for DC Slow start for Delhi Capitals. Their run rate is 6 rpo. DC 18/0 in 3 overs. PBKS vs DC Live: Playing XI of PBKS and DC Punjab Kings XI: S Dhawan (c), A Taide, L Livingstone, J Sharma (wk), S Curran, S Khan, H Brar, R Chahar, A Singh, K Rabada, N Ellis. Delhi Capitals XI: D Warner (c), P Shaw, P Salt (wk), R Rossouw, A H Khan, A Patel, K Yadav, Y Dhull, I Sharma, K Ahmed, A Nortje. PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings to bowl Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl against Delhi Capitals.