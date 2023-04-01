Saturday, Apr 1, 2023
IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Live updates

Punjab Kings led by Shikar Dhawan and Kolkata Knight riders led by Nitish Rana go head-to-head in their first match this season at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:53 PM, Sat - 1 April 23
  • 01 Apr 2023 04:05 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs KKR Live: Shardul gets punished

    Shardul Thakur concedes 13 runs off the 7th over as Rajapaksha hits a 4 and a 6.

    PBKS 69/1 (7)

  • 01 Apr 2023 04:02 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs KKR Live: End of power play

    An excellent power play for Punjab as the team looks strong with a run rate close to 10.

    PBKS 56/1 (6)

  • 01 Apr 2023 04:00 PM (IST)

    PBKS vs KKR Live: Early break-through for KKR

    Tim Southee claims, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh after scoring 23 off just 12

  • 01 Apr 2023 03:55 PM (IST)

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first

    First-time Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the second match of IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium

