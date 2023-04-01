live now

IPL 2023: PBKS vs KKR Live updates

Punjab Kings led by Shikar Dhawan and Kolkata Knight riders led by Nitish Rana go head-to-head in their first match this season at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Punjab Kings led by Shikar Dhawan and Kolkata Knight riders led by Nitish Rana go head-to-head in their first match this season at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

PBKS vs KKR Live: Shardul gets punished Shardul Thakur concedes 13 runs off the 7th over as Rajapaksha hits a 4 and a 6. PBKS 69/1 (7) PBKS vs KKR Live: End of power play An excellent power play for Punjab as the team looks strong with a run rate close to 10. PBKS 56/1 (6) PBKS vs KKR Live: Early break-through for KKR Tim Southee claims, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh after scoring 23 off just 12 IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first First-time Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in the second match of IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium