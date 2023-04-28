IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 38 of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
LSG are currently scoring at 13 runs per over. They have to continue on this momentum for a big score.
LSG 108/2 (8.1)
100 runs are on the board for LSG after the completion of 8th over.
LSG 107/2 (8)
Kagiso Rabada got Kyle Mayers on the fifth ball of the 6th over. Mayers departed for 54 runs off 24 balls.
It is really hard to bowl a dot ball to a batter like Mayers that too in the powerplay. He is on Fire!
LSG 35/0 (3)
On his first match after recovering from injury, Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and opted to bowl against LSG
Shikhar Dhawan is fit to play tonight's game and he will be leading PBKS against Lucknow Super Giants