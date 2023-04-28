live now

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 38 of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Stay connected for all the live updates!

PBKS vs LSG Live: LSG going well! LSG are currently scoring at 13 runs per over. They have to continue on this momentum for a big score. LSG 108/2 (8.1) PBKS vs LSG Live: 100 up for LSG 100 runs are on the board for LSG after the completion of 8th over. LSG 107/2 (8) PBKS vs LSG Live: Mayers is out! Kagiso Rabada got Kyle Mayers on the fifth ball of the 6th over. Mayers departed for 54 runs off 24 balls. PBKS vs LSG Live: Mayers on fire! It is really hard to bowl a dot ball to a batter like Mayers that too in the powerplay. He is on Fire! LSG 35/0 (3) PBKS vs LSG Live: Punjab Kings to bowl first! On his first match after recovering from injury, Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and opted to bowl against LSG PBKS vs LSG Live: Shikhar Dhawan is back! Shikhar Dhawan is fit to play tonight's game and he will be leading PBKS against Lucknow Super Giants