live now

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live updates

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:19 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 34 of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.

SRH vs DC Live: SRH strike early Philip Salt departs for 1 run. SRH have stuck in the first over itself. DC 2/1 (1) SRH vs DC Live: Substitutes for teams Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull SRH vs DC Live: SRH's Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik SRH vs DC Live: DC's Playing XI Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma SRH vs DC Live: DC win toss, opt to bat Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad