Centre may declare Hyderabad as union territory after June 2, says KTR

As part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, Hyderabad was made the common capital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 09:00 PM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Karimnagar: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said there was a possibility of the BJP-led Centre announcing Hyderabad as union territory after June 2.

With June 2 this year, that 10 year period would be over. So, the and the Congress may announce Hyderabad as a union territory after June 2, he said, adding that there were enough indications of this.

It was not possible for the Congress to foil the BJP-led Centre’s plans and only the BRS could prevent such moves by raising its voice in the Parliament if it had enough MPs. BJP

The BJP was also planning to abolish SC, ST reservations if it got two-thirds majority in the Parliament, apart from planning to shift Godavari water from Telangana to other States on the pretext of interlinking of rivers.

So, it was necessary to elect more number of BRS MPs to prevent the Centre from such moves, Rama Rao said while participating in a party meeting here on Sunday.

Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that both the BRS and BJP had entered into a deal for the parliament elections, Rama Rao asked if it that was true, why would the BJP sent MLC K Kavitha to jail. It was the BRS that defeated BJP MLA candidates Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Etala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind and M Raghunandan Rao in the recent Assembly polls.

Now, Revanth Reddy had fielded dummy candidates in Malkajgiri and Chevella segments to help BJP aspirants, so who were actually in a deal was evident, he said.

Revanth Reddy had said that BRS would not win a single MP seat. On the other hand, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had said he would resign if the BRS won one seat. Bandi Sanjay had also said he would retire from politics if BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar was elected in Karimnagar, Rama Rao pointed out.