Wednesday, May 10, 2023
IPL: CSK vs DC Live Updates

Catch all the live updates of the 55th IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 10 May 23
Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

  • 10 May 2023 07:13 PM (IST)

    CSK vs DC Live: Here are the Playing XI of CSK and DC

    Chennai Super Kings XI: D Conway, R Gaikwad, A Rahane, M Ali, A Rayudu, S Dube, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), D Chahar, T Deshpande, M Theekshana.

    Delhi Capitals XI: D Warner (c), M Marsh, R Rossouw, P Salt (wk), A Patel, R Patel, A Khan, K Yadav, L Yadav, K Ahmed, I Sharma.

  • 10 May 2023 07:11 PM (IST)

    CSK vs DC Live: CSK wins the toss, opts to bat

    Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals.

