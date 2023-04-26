live now

IPL: RCB vs KKR Live Updates

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to register a third consecutive win while the struggling KKR look to come back to winning ways at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

RCB vs KKR Live: Toss Time RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elects to bowl first against the KKR.