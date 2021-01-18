Warangal: IRCS member holds blood donation camp to mark birthday

Fifty-two units of blood was donated in the camp organised by IRCS member EV Srinivas Rao on his 52nd birthday

Published: 6:24 pm

Warangal Urban: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) State Managing Committee member EV Srinivas Rao organised a blood donation camp on his 52nd birthday in Hanamkonda on Monday. Fifty-two units of blood was donated.

After inaugurating the camp, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy appreciated Srinivas Rao for celebrating his birthday nobly. “We should appreciate him for his efforts to collect blood by conducting camps in the district. I also appeal to the youth to come forward to donate blood,” he added.

TPCC general secretary Namindla Srinivas, TPCC secretaries Kottapalli Srinivas, District Minority Cell chairman Mohammad Ayub, Greater Mahila Congress chairperson Banka Sarala Yadav, block Congress president Banka Sampath, division president Kothuru Rajesh and others were present.

