| Irfan Pathan Shakes A Leg With Rashid Khan After Afghanistans Victory Over Pakistan

Irfan Pathan shakes a leg with Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan

During the celebration, particularly Rashid Khan, the star spinner, was seen dancing to mark the victory.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:40 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: The Afghanistan team, on Monday, rode on their impressive batting performance to register their second win in the ICC 2023 World Cup as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets. The elated Afghan team, who beat Pakistan for the first time, took a victory lap at the Chidambaram Stadium.

During the celebration, particularly Rashid Khan, the star spinner, was seen dancing to mark the victory. While taking the victory lap, Rashid Khan came across Irfan Pathan, who shook a leg with former to celebrate the victory.

You can watch the video here:



Irfan Pathan is currently a member of the Disney+ Hotstar Hindi commentary panel.

Earlier, Afghanistan beat defending champions England by 69 runs to register their first win in the mega event.

Also Read Irfan Pathan bumps into Rajinikanth, shares pic