Iron Age holds edge in Mumbai races

Mumbai: The I. A. Sait-trained Iron Age holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Christmas Cup 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day.

SELECTIONS

1. Divija 1, Tristar 2, Va Bene 3

2. Costa Rica 1, Fuhrer 2, Powerful Lady 3

3. Golden Guest 1, Kildare 2, Mystic Bay 3

4. Memorable Moments 1, Cabo Da Roca 2, Summer Night 3

5. sandalphon 1, Retained Asset 2, Romanesque 3

6. Iron Age 1, Silver Flames 2, Gazino 3

7. The Protector 1, Dragoness 2, Succession 3

8. Titanium 1, Multibagger 2, Arabian Storm 3

Day’s Best: Iron Age.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

