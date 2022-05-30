IRS officer Sanjana Simha top ranker from Telangana in Civils

Published Date - 11:26 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Sanjana Simha

Hyderabad: V Sanjana Simha, an officer in the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) from Hyderabad, emerged the topper from Telangana in the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021, results for which were announced on Monday. She secured the 37th rank, which is the best performance in Telangana for this year.

Earlier, Sanjana had secured 201st rank in the Civil Services examination and made it into the IRS. “It is a momentous occasion for me,” said Sanjana, who is working as an Assistant Commissioner in the Income Tax Department.

Another candidate from Hyderabad, Dr Kiranmayi Koppisetti, who has completed MBBS and MS from Osmania Medical College, bagged the 56th rank in the Civil Services. Three others from Hyderabad who secured ranks were Syed Mustafa Hashmi (162), Pavithra Mutyap (608), and Bachu Smaran Raj (676).

“In 2017, I suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and it took me two-and-a-half years to recover fully. I started preparing in February 2020 and could successfully crack the exam,” Smaran Raj said. Pavithra said it was her childhood dream to get into the Civil Services and she took inspiration from her father who retired as a Director in the Water Board. “I am working as a senior manager in a private firm. During weekdays, I used to prepare before and after my office hours. On weekends, I prepared for the civil services the entire day,” she said.

Director of Brain Tree, Hyderabad, Gopala Krishna, said that despite the drastically reduced number of vacancies in the year 2021, the performance of students from Hyderabad had been exceptional. “This year, the performance of the Telugu speaking States has been exceptional qualitatively with many ranks in the first 100 and quantitatively with more than 40 in the entire list. With the number of vacancies increasing, I expect the numbers to increase in the ensuing year,” he said.

