Keerthy Suresh proves she has heart of gold with her ‘golden’ gesture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh proved her generosity yet again. The actor, who believes in giving back, touched the hearts of the ‘Dasara’ team. She wowed the entire unit with her expression of gratitude.

Whenever the ‘Miss India’ actor appreciates the workplace, she gives credit to the staff. Keerthy goes above and beyond to express her appreciation for her teammates’ dedication. And she did it while working with the ‘Mahanati’ team by gifting them 2 grams of gold each.

The actor has now repeated her gesture, as she wrapped up the upcoming film. On the final day of ‘Dasara’ shoot, Keerthy surprised the 130 unit members with a gift of two-gram gold coins each, which are worth a combined total of over Rs 6 lakh.

The action drama ‘Dasara’ was written and directed by Srikanth Odela, a protégé of Sukumar. The backdrop of the movie is the Telangana Singareni coal mines, which are close to Godavarikhani. Principal photography for the movie started in March 2022 after it was announced in October 2021. Santhosh Narayanan wrote the soundtrack for the movie. The theatrical debut of ‘Dasara’ is slated for March 30.