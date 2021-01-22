ISB leads in India in The Economist Full-time MBA Ranking 2021

The ranking surveyed alumni from Post Graduate Programme (PGP) class of 2019 and students from the PGP class of 2020. ISB has participated in The Economist ranking for the first time.

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked No. 1 in India and globally at 44 in the Economist Full-time MBA Ranking 2021.

The Economist has ranked the programmes on four broad categories that include new career opportunities, personal development & educational experience, salary, and potential to network, with subsets in each category.

Globally, ISB is ranked No. 2 under “open new career opportunities” (which includes diversity of recruiters, placement success, alumnus rating of career service); No. 5 in Australasia, and No. 7 in “Alumnus rating of alumni effectiveness parameter” under potential to network category.

Expressing delight over the global ranking, professor Rajendra Srivastava, dean, ISB, said, “The Economist’s ranking reiterates that ISB offers the best holistic education to its students and equips them to become future ready. This global ranking is a clear testimony that ISB is at the forefront in offering the finest management education to its students and has the resources and expertise to convert challenges into new growth opportunities.”

“ISB was one of the early business schools to realign and pivot its approach to the unprecedented Covid crisis, and was fully geared up to meet the challenge. ISB will continue to tread new growth paths which in turn will augur well in redefining management education both at the national and international level,” he added.

