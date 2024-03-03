ISL: Need to take our chances in set-pieces, says Hyderabad FC head coach

Struggling Hyderabad FC prepare to take on NorthEast United FC at home

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 3 March 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC’s approach with long throws to the penalty box in the last game against Punjab FC was a clear tactic for HFC head coach Thangboi Singto and relying to take advantage of the set-pieces when they lock horns against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League clash in GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Highlanders under head coach Juan Pedro Benali is certainly a team to watch in the league, with players such as Tomi Juric, Nestor Albiach, Michael Zabaco, Jithin MS, Parthib Gogoi making an impact on the club’s performance. HFC’s defence have to be on their toes against the visitors, especially with striker Juric, the team looks very threatening in offensive transitions as the number 9 has five goals in four games so far.

“NEUFC are a very organised team and counters at the right time, we don’t have a proven striker at our helm but our other offensive players need to take more responsibility to convert the chances and make sure we take full advantage of our set-piece chances,” Singto said.

The game at the Gachibowli will see the return of goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who until the game against East Bengal on February 17 was playing for the Nizams but is now part of NorthEast United having signed a long-term contract. “It was very strange of him to leave the club outside of the transfer window. I no longer want to talk about the players who have left and moving forward I want players at the club who are committed to playing for Hyderabad,” Singto asserted.

Hyderabad have the upper hand in the overall head-to-head stats in the fixture winning on six occasions and losing just once in nine games played so far but it is the visitors who are in the eighth position in the league standings will start as the favourites against the bottom-placed Nizams, who still eyeing their first win of the season.

Singto wants Stimac to attend ISL matches

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali last month lashed out to the Indian men’s senior team head coach Igor Stimac’s comment about the lack of quality players in the youth system and advised the Croat to attend club matches and to take young players to the national team.

After the disappointing show in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, the Indian team now prepares for the second round of fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan on March 21 and 26.

The Indian football team head coach not coming to watch club games is no secret and has not gone well with the football fans. Hyderabad FC who are fielding young Indian players since the start of the second leg of the Indian Super League have some exciting talents, the team is still winless but certainly, these young players have the spark which is evident in the pitch. HFC head coach Thangboi Singto stated he would love to see Stimac in the stands, “The best way to identify talents is to watch the games live and the national team coach should visit the stadiums and watch the ISL games.”