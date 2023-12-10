ISPL will help Hyderabad identify many stars for Team India: Jatin

The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League will have teams from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

SK Kamaruddin (left) and Jatin Parajape at the ISPL event at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), featuring 19 matches, will be held in Mumbai from March 2 to 9, 2024.

The tournament will have teams from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar.

ISPL is a T10 tennis ball cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium. Jatin Paranjape, former India selector and Head of the ISPL Selection Committee said, “Tennis ball cricket has a massive following and ISPL provides players with a platform to showcase and refine their skills. I am sure that Hyderabad will see many more players in the Indian cricket team coming from the Indian Street Premier League.”

Players should register on ispl-t10.com and secure a ‘golden ticket’ offering them a chance to participate in city trials. Selected players will then receive a ‘Green Ticket’ to attend the final trials in Mumbai.

As part of the registration process, registered players will need to submit videos demonstrating their abilities and skills. The best talents will be invited to Mumbai after they can be accessed through the videos. The registration fee is Rs 999 plus GST. Participation in the tournament is open to all ages.

The players will be auctioned before the tournament begins, with a base price of Rs 3 lakh and a maximum expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.