Nithin, Ragavarshini seal titles at OU Inter-College Athletics Championships

E Nithin of MVSR Engineering College and Ragavarshini of St Joseph College clinched 200 metres men’s and women’s titles respectively on the first day of the Osmania University Inter-College Athletics Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

E Nithin of MVSR Engineering College and Ragavarshini of St Joseph College clinched 200 metres men’s and women’s titles respectively on the first day of the Osmania University Inter-College Athletics Championships

Hyderabad: E Nithin of MVSR Engineering College and Ragavarshini of St Joseph College clinched 200 metres men’s and women’s titles respectively on the first day of the Osmania University Inter-College Athletics Championships held at Artillery Centre, Golconda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Nithin grabbed top honours ahead of Harshavardhan of Loyola College and G Raghavendra of BJR College. Ragavarshini finished ahead of Loyola College’s M Sree Vaishnavi and TSWRDC’s Mayavathi in second and third places respectively.

Also Read Laxmi pair clinches Pune International Tennis Federation J100 doubles title

In the 4x400m relay event, Nizam College emerged fastest ahead of Bhavans College and GCPE College in second and third positions respectively.

Results: Men’s: 200m: 1. E Nithin (MVSR) (22.1), 2. Harshavardhan (Loyola) (22.3), 3. G Raghavendra (BJR) (22.6); Girls: 200m: 1. Ragavarshini (St Joseph) (26.0), 2. M Sree Vaishnavi (Loyola) (26.8), 3. Mayavathi (TSWRDC) (27.6); Mens: 800m: 1. P Chandra Shekar (Veda) (2:09.06), 2. B Umesh Kumar (GDC, Malkajgiri) (2:11.44) 3. Pradyumna (Badruka) (2:21.51); Girls: 1. P Shreya (Bharat) (2:38.04), 2. Saniya Rana (St Francis) (3:03.7), 3. Shreya G (St Anns) (3:07.13); Mens: 5000m: 1. NR Rohith Reddy (Loyola) (18:10.99) 2. T Rajesh (Nizam) (18:22.57), 3. P Tanush (SP) (18:26.50); Womens: 1. M Mallika (TSWRDC) (19:52.02), 2. N Anusha (TSWRDC) (26.06.04), 3. T Soumya (GCPE) (27:44.13); Mens:High Jump: 1. Jeevan Jose (Loyola) (1.66), 2. G Janardhan (GDC) (1.66), 3. T Motiram (GCPE) (1.63); Girls: 1. A Nandini (TSWRDC) (1.40m), 2. C Indrani (MGP) (1.35m), 3. Chandini (St Marys) (1.15m); Mens: Long Jump: 1. E Teja (GDC, Medak) (6.60m) 2. G Parshuram (Govt City) (6.25m), 3. Rathod Prakash (OU PG) (6.02m); Womens: 1. A Nandini (TSWRDC) (5.28m), 2. A Pranathi Lalithya (Loyola) (5.05m), 3. L Navya (TSWRDC) (4.95m); Mens: Shot Put: 1. E Sevya Nayak (Govt City) (11.88), 2. Danes Johnson (Bhavans) (11.52) 3. MSSS Datta Prasad (CBIT) (9.67);Womens: 1. A Nandini (TSWRDC) (12.21), 2. R.Sujatha (MJPTBWR) (9.65), 3. N Buchamma (TSWRDC) (8.98); Mens: Discus Throw: 1. Tanmay (CBIT) (28.20), 2. Dane Johnson (Bhavans) (28.08), 3. A Madhukar (Govt City) (26.69);Womens: 1. N Buchamma (TSWRDC) (18.40), 2. R Sujatha (MJPTBWR) (16.15), 3. M Sreenija (CBIT) (14.47); Mens: 400m Hurdles: 1. Ramesh Singa (Loyola) (59.49), 2. B Umesh Kumar (GDC, Malkajgiri) (1:06.08); Womens: 1. M Jangu Bai (GCPE) (1:25.06), 2. D Anjali Yadav (St Anns) (1:58.3), 3. Shayesta (St Anns) (2:10.79);4x400m Relay: 1. Nizam College (3:53.18), 2. Bhavans DC (3:57.793). 3. GCPE (359.99).