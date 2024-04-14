Israel closes educational institutions after Iran attack

Iran has on Saturday directed drones and a few missiles at Israel which the latter has claimed to have destroyed in the air itself.

Tel Aviv: Israel has closed all its educational institutions from Sunday for an indefinite period following the Iranian attack.

Iran has been threatening Israel with an attack following an April 1 attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF ) on its consulate in Damascus, Syria. Seven top officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), including Brigade General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, were killed in the attack.

The Israel Home Front said that extracurricular activities in the country have also been suspended till further announcement.

IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement on Saturday night said that from Sunday no educational institutions will be open and that no camp programmes or extracurricular activities will be taking place.

Daniel Hagari also called upon the Israeli citizens to be vigilant and to stay in shelters for ten minutes on hearing a warning siren.

Israel defence ministry officials told IANS that Israel has taken all necessary precautions and that “the Iran proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi militants from Yemen have been attacking them. The official said that their country is prepared for any escalation and added that Israel could not be cowed down due to this.