| Iran Pakistan Attacks Why Did Iran Attack Who Is Jaish Al Adl How Did Pakistan Respond

Iran-Pakistan Attacks: Why did Iran attack? Who is Jaish al-Adl? How did Pakistan respond?

This marked a significant escalation, with Pakistan protesting and expressing concerns over bilateral relations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 03:45 PM

On January 16, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard targeted militant bases in Pakistan’s Balochistan, using missiles and drones against Jaish al-Adl, causing tragic casualties. This marked a significant escalation, with Pakistan protesting and expressing concerns over bilateral relations.