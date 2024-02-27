ISTA to promote uniform seed testing standards globally

A decision to this effect was taken at the ISTA executive Committee meeting held in Buenos Aires in Argentina

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: The International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) will be working on promotion of uniform seed testing standards besides export enhancement and facilitation across the world. A decision to this effect was taken at the ISTA executive Committee meeting held in Buenos Aires in Argentina. ISTA president K Keshavulu presided over the meeting held from February 17 to 26. Keshavulu is the Managing Director of the Telangana Seeds Development Corporation also.

Opportunities for seed export and import between Asian and South American countries were discussed on the occasion. The ISTA had come forward to provide the necessary know-how and support for BT testing of transgenic crops in South America. It was decided to develop the seed sector in the African continent and provide adequate support to the farmers for supply of quality seeds. ISTA has sought to focus special attention to South American Seed Industry Development.

The value of the seed market in South America was projected to touch 8.24 billion in 2024, and it is likely to reach 11.94 billion by 2030. The hybrid seed enjoyed the lion’s share of the South American seed market. Brazil is number one in the seed market, as farmers tend to cultivate high-yielding and income-generating cash crops such as corn, soybeans, and cotton in the region, according to Kesavulu.