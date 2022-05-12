| Tssdc Director Keshavulu Becomes First Asian To Get Elected As President Of Ista

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) managing director and Telangana State Seed Organic Certification Authority (TSSOCA) director K Keshavulu has been elected as the president of International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), the body that regulates seed certification at the global level, during the ongoing 33nd ISTA Congress being held in Cairo, Egypt.

Keshavulu is not only the first Indian but also first from any Asian country to hold one of the top executive post in ISTA. He will hold the president’s post for a three-year term. He was elected as the vice president of ISTA during the 32nd Congress of ISTA held in Hyderabad in 2019. He was elected to ISTA executive committee as the Member at Large in 2016.

A native of erstwhile undivided Warangal district, Keshavulu has played a key role in commencing seed exports under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) programme in 2016 from Telangana. Incidentally, Telangana is the first State in the country to export seed to OECD countries such as Egypt, Sudan, Philippines, Russia, Italy and Tanzania.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy among others congratualted Keshavulu on his new role.

“Wholehearted congratulations to K Keshavulu Garu, MD of the #Telangana State Seed Development Corporation on assuming office of the president of the International Seed Testing Association. He is the first Asian to head the body. Apt as Telangana is the seed bowl of India, (sic)” Rama Rao tweeted.

