IT Minister Sridhar Babu meets Saudi businessmen

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 21 January 2024, 08:27 PM

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu with Saudi businessmen.

Jeddah: Information technology is becoming an integral part of any business and industrial process where Hyderabad stands among the top few in the world, Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said.

The minister, who is in the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, as part of the ‘Invest in Telangana’ campaign launched in Davos, emphasised upon geographical proximity and weather besides the available pool of talented workforce in Telangana to add advantage to firms in Gulf. Opting for Hyderabad could be a solution for cost cutting and enhancing productivity, he said.

The minister held a series of business meetings with top Saudi companies on Sunday and visited the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The minister explained to Saudi investors that Telangana was already been established as the centre of IT and biomedical sciences. He pitched Hyderabad as the hub for healthcare in Asia.

The Telangana delegation also held a roadshow where it showcased the country’s youngest State as the best destination for investment.

Sridhar Babu welcomes companies to invest in Telangana

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met with Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Rayes, Prince and General Director of the Special Office of His Royal Highness, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meetings with the Saudi Arabian government, the Minister briefed about policies, cooperation in the industrial sector in Telangana, besides welcoming companies to invest in the State. As part of his visit to Jeddah on Sunday, the Minister and his team had a meeting with Aramco group representatives and discussed the investments prospects in Telangana. He also participated in a meeting with Alsharif Group Holding CEO Al Sharif Nawaf Bin Faiz Bin Abdul Hakim.

Later, the Minister met with representatives of leading investment company SEDCO Capitals, Jeddah Chambers, leading Food products company Savola Group CEO Walid Fatana, Saudi Brothers Commercial Company CEO and board members, Petromin Corporation representatives and Butterji Holding Company chairman Mazen Betterji, said a press release.