Modi, Revanth conspiring to wipe out BRS: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of conspiring to wipe out the BRS. He declared that the BRS neither feared Modi nor Revanth Reddy and would continue to fight as the voice of people of Telangana.

He was addressing the BRS members from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency during the preparatory meetings for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday.

Rama Rao cited the recent remarks of BJP national secretary Bandi Sanjay and senior journalist Radhakrishna’s editorial in the latter’s newspaper in this regard. “According to Radhakrishna, recently when Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Modi, he is said to have told them that he will fully cooperate to finish BRS. It is clear that BJP and Congress are one in Telangana,” he said.

In a strong counter to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the BRS working president demanded to know how speaking truth and asking people not to pay electricity bills be termed as destructive mindset, when the BRS was only repeating what the Congress leaders have promised during Assembly elections. He pointed out that both Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy asked people not to pay electricity bills of less than 200 units, as AICC former chief Sonia Gandhi would pay them after the Congress came to power in Telangana.

“Hence, Sonia Gandhi should be the one paying the bills. The BRS MLAs and leaders should work with people to send bills to her,” he added. He also lashed out at Bhatti Vikramarka stating that if Pragathi Bhavan was as luxurious as was claimed by the Deputy Chief Minister, the latter would have exposed it by now. He emphasised the need to remove the misconceptions among the Minorities and work together for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.