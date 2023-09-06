IT said Chandrababu took kickbacks, not YSRC: Sajjala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has pointed out that it was the Income Tax department and not the YSRCP government which had exposed him for taking Rs.118 crore kickbacks.

Instead of answering the IT department, Chandrababu was going to the town that he would be arrested in a couple of days which was strange, he told reporters here on Wednesday. “Chandrababu is trying to project himself as honest. The ED ought to have conducted an inquiry and arrested him by now.

We don’t know why it has kept quiet all these days. The IT department has clearly mentioned how the kickbacks have reached Chandrababu through various channels. He has grown on a false foundation and once exposed, his is bound to be arrested,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy also said it was audacious on the part of Chandrababu to speak as though he was above law and the way his sister-inlaw and the state BJP president D. Purandeswari treated the crime as normal betrayed her plot. The policy of yellow media was to cover up all wrongs of Chandrababu and indulge in mudslinging against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy which was why it was keeping quiet on the IT notices issue, he remarked.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the TDP president was trying to create a law and order problem in order to gain sympathy which was evident from the Punganur and Bhimavaram incidents where the TDP ranks indulged in violence.