iTAP’s Blockbuster Saturdays brings global hit films in Hindi for Indian youth

This is part of an innovative initiative aimed to bring the best of international cinema for Hindi-speaking Indian youth across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Five globally-acclaimed movies are now available at the click of a button, and that too in Hindi. From the Spanish thriller ‘Heist of the Century’ to English drama ‘Daniel’ to French/Swedish action thriller ‘Breaking Surface’, Thai action-drama ‘Bangkok Hell’ as well as Thai comedy ‘Spicy Robbery’ – watch all these at the convenience of your cosy home.

“Our mission at iTAP Entertainment & Gaming has always been to connect with the dynamic youth of India, offering them the finest in entertainment and gaming experiences. With ‘Blockbuster Saturdays’, we are taking a step further by introducing global hits dubbed in Hindi, enabling our users to enjoy the best of both worlds. This campaign is especially for youth in Tier 2,3 and 4 markets who don’t have as much access to such content,” said Haroon Shergill, chief marketing officer, iTAP.

By offering these movies dubbed in Hindi, iTAP Entertainment & Gaming aims to bridge the gap between global cinema and Indian audiences, providing a unique and immersive viewing experience for our users.