ITC presents incentives to eucalyptus farmers for high yield

ITC plantation department head Dr. Jagdish Tamak informed that ITC’s eucalyptus plantations reduced carbon emissions by 50 lakh metric tonnes, contributing to ecological balance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 07:27 PM

Kothagudem: ITC would extend unwavering support to eucalyptus , offering both financial assistance and guaranteed crop prices, stated its Paperboard and Specialty Papers Division (ITC-PSPD) CEO Vadiraj Kulkarni. He attended an annual Farmer’s Meet 2023-24 organised under the aegis of the plantation department at ITC-PSPD, Sarapaka in the district on Friday.

He honoured and presented incentives to as many as 26 farmers who achieved a yield of more than 50 tonnes of eucalyptus per acre. He reiterated the company’s commitment to elevate the financial standards of farmers.

Krishi Vignan Kendra coordinator Prof. Lakshminarayanamma explained to farmers about precautions and pesticide application in eucalyptus cultivation. He assured farmers that there would be no damage to ecology with cloned plants. It was commendable that ITC and world class scientists were conducting research to provide high-quality plants to farmers, he said.

He advised farmers to conduct soil tests, choose appropriate plants, and follow recommended cultivation methods to achieve optimal yields. Farmers shared their experiences related to eucalyptus cultivation and how it benefitted them financially.

ITC officials explained that the land fertility would not decline and water resources would not deplete with eucalyptus plantations. They told farmers not to hand over produce to brokers. ITC unit head Siddhartha Mahanty, divisional plantation raw material head Suneel Pandey, finance head Rajasekhar, raw material head Amit Singh, marketing manager Suresh Reddy and others were present.