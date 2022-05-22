ITDA coaching centres a boon for tribals in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:02 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Job aspirants attending a class organised by the ITDA for competitive exams, in Echoda mandal centre in Adilabad.

Adilabad: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor is striving hard for the economic empowerment of tribals in erstwhile Adilabad district by going the extra mile in helping the younger lot crack the recruitment exams for government jobs. The State government, it may be recalled, had announced its decision to fill 80,039 posts lying vacant with various departments.

The agency is implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of aboriginal tribes including improvement of road connectivity, health, education and agriculture infrastructure of tribal habitations in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. It is providing special coaching to aspirants of government jobs given the fact that they were struggling to get government jobs in view of poor access to such facilities in the past.

“The agency is currently providing a 90-day special and quality coaching to 400-odd youngsters aspiring to get into government jobs including police constable, Sub-Inspector and Group I, II, III and IV service by setting up two residential pre-examination coaching centres for the first time. Eminent faculty members from Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mancherial have been roped in for imparting coaching,” ITDA-Utnoor Jobs District Manager Bommakanti Nagabhushanam told ‘Telangana Today.’

Website, screening test

A website was developed to give information to the aspirants about the initiative and for processing applications. A total of 600 aspirants were chosen through screening tests held at six centres. As many as 4,200 candidates appeared for the test held on March 21 and 23. The remaining 200 would be accommodated in the coaching in a phased manner, the authorities of the ITDA said. While a centre, dedicated to women candidates is being run at Echoda mandal centre, the men are undergoing the coaching at another centre in Utnoor mandal headquarters. The centre meant for women aspirants started on April 15 while classes commenced at another facility on May 6.

Accommodation and food

Accommodation is being provided for candidates who hail from various parts of the district in Echoda and Utnoor. The aspirants can have breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. The candidates preparing for police constable and SI jobs are also being guided for physical events, a part of recruitment for the police department jobs, at these venues.

Jadhav Arun Kumar, an aspirant of SI post from Kothaguda village in Utnoor mandal, said that the initiative was a boon to tribal students who were forced to migrate to Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar for undergoing the coaching by shelling huge amounts. The coaching is of better quality and facilities at the centre are good, he remarked.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .